Nicole Scherzinger wraps Sunset Boulevard Broadway with touching tribute

Nicole Scherzinger has officially wrapped her critically acclaimed run on Broadway, marking the occasion with a heartfelt tribute shared on social media.

After wowing the audience with a stunning farewell performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard on Sunday night, July 20, the former X Factor judge penned an emotional message to mark the occasion.

"Today, the sun sets on Sunset Blvd for the final time," she wrote. "After living and breathing Norma Desmond for the past two years, it’s almost impossible to grasp that today is the last show. What began as a limited run, then extended, now somehow, nearly 10 months on Broadway have flown by."

The former Pussycat Doll singer set the stage on fire one last time as the silent movie star left fans dumbfounded with her chilling look, featuring theatrical blood dripping down her neck.

"Norma’s story is for anyone who’s ever felt alone. Lonely. Abandoned. Outcast. For anyone who never felt like they belonged," she continued. "For those who once loved something deeply and had it taken from them, aching to reclaim it."

"Norma has changed me forever. Thank you, Broadway 'for the magic in the making,'" the Moana vocal star wrote before concluding.

Scherzinger has earned rave reviews for her performance in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s dark and iconic musical, with critics and fans alike praising her haunting portrayal of Desmond.