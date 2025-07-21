Selena Gomez kicks off 33rd birthday with thank you note for fans

Selena Gomez shares ‘excitement’ for next year as she celebrates 33rd birthday

Selena Gomez said goodbye to her 32nd year with much gratitude as she believes it was the “most beautiful” year of her life.

The 32-year-old songstress and actress, who turns 33 on Tuesday, July 22nd, took to Instagram on Sunday, June 20, and shared glimpses into her early birthday party alongside a meaningful caption.

“As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here. This past year has truly been the most beautiful year of my life, and I owe so much of that to all of you,” Gomez wrote.

Thanking fans for their “unwavering love and kindness,” the Only Murders In The Building star continued, “Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

Gomez concluded, “As I step into this new year, I’m filled with excitement and hope for what’s to come. I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together. MADLY LOVE YOU ALL.”

Meanwhile the carousel featured pictures from Gomez’s star-studded bash, in which she was seen kissing her beau, Benny Blanco, posing with her bff Taylor Swift, and many other friends.