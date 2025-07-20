Princess Anne irritated by Prince William’s role shift at Windsor

Windsor Castle hosts most investiture ceremonies

Prince William and Princess Kate may live just around the corner from Windsor Castle but it's Princess Anne who’s still carrying the lion’s share of duties there, and sources say it's starting to wear thin.

The Prince and Princess of Wales moved into Adelaide Cottagea in 2022 with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Despite their proximity to the royal landmark, it’s reportedly Princess Anne, who continues to handle most of the investiture ceremonies at the castle.

According to The Times, a source close to the Princess Royal revealed, "She’s still doing most of the investitures at Windsor even though William lives there. It annoys her."

Multiple insiders also claim that Anne would like to see William step up and take on more of the “bread and butter” royal engagements those routine, yet essential duties that keep the monarchy grounded in public life.

With Windsor Castle just a short stroll from William and Kate’s home, questions are being raised about whether the future King will soon take on a greater share of the royal workload especially as senior royals continue to juggle a packed schedule with a slimmed down monarchy.

William and Kate paid tribute to her resilience, posting, "Super trooper! So great to see you back so soon. W&C x."

The Princess Royal topped the annual tally of royal engagements, clocking an impressive 474 appearances throughout the year.

Her tireless commitment was undeterred by a concussion in June that briefly saw her hospitalised she was back on duty within weeks, true to form.