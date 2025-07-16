Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with setback amid King Charles peace talks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's latest move fires back as the public peace summit with King Charles is dubbed a publicity stunt.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex's chief of staff and communications director, Meredith Maines, and the Montecito couple's U.K. spokesperson, Liam Maguire, were photographed with the monarch's communications secretary, Tobyn Andreae, in London on July 9.

It was called a 'first step' towards reconciliation between Harry and his father, Charles, who is currently undergoing treatment for his undisclosed form of cancer.

However, royal expert Eric Schiffer called the Sussexes for making a private matter public.

As per Express, he said, "If this is a peace deal, why does every shutter click crack like a gunshot at the Firm’s credibility, turning a solemn summit into the potential for septic muck reputational carnage?"

He shared that the monarch kept the meeting low-key, but Harry had "unleashed paparazzi. The royal commentator added, "Charles craves calm; Harry brings carnival barkers with cameras."

Eric further shared, "Guess who swaggered away looking regal and who looked like clickbait chaos."

He warned the Duke of Sussex not to make the intimate moment into a talk for the media.

"Crisis comms 101—don’t torch your own olive branch; Harry just napalmed his," Eic said.