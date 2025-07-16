Amanda Holden slams weight loss obsession with blunt Sharon Osbourne comment

Amanda Holden has once again stirred the pot in her ongoing difference with Sharon Osbourne by making bold comments about the former X Factor judge's appearance-referencing shae she dubbed her 'Ozempic face.'

The 54-year-old TV and radio presenter recently opened up about her thoughts on weight loss injections, saying, 'I would always choose my face over my waistline.'

Sharon,72, has previously spoken out about her experience with the weight loss drug, revealing that after shedding four stone in just three months, the treatment left a noticeable impact on her facial features.

Speaking to me during a chat at London's Claridge's hotel, Amanda, who famously clashed with Sharon over Simon Cowell, chucked as she said, 'I would pick my face over my waist any day.'

When asked about Sharon, she hesitated before adding, 'It's a crazy time for those sort of jabs and things.'

She added: 'We have seen some huge differences with celebrities' appearances at some of the red carpets in Hollywood.'

Sharon had earlier told DailyMail: 'Now, I weigh just over 7st. I need to put on 10lb, but however much I eat, I stay the same weight.'

It is important to mention that the rift started when Amanda defended her longtime friend Simon Cowell after Sharon and fellow former judge Louis Walsh, 71, made unflattering remarks about him during Celebrity Big Brother last year. Amanda hit back at the pair, calling them 'bitter and pathetic.'