King Charles, Emmanuel Macron share meaningful exchange to mark key deal

King Charles’s French State Visit turned out to be a success as the monarch did not just achieve milestones for his reigns but also had some personal achievements.

The State Visit, which hosted President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte for two days with full pomp and pageantry, marked the first time a European nation had been invited following Brexit.

This was also the first State Visit the came under King Charles’s reign, a crucial time to strengthen diplomatic ties given the political tensions around the world.

As the two countries finalised their deals in trade and exchange in art and culture, the monarch and the French President exchanged meaningful gifts, via GB News.

The King – who has interests in art, music and culture, received a special copy of the original 1902 piano and vocal score of Debussy’s ‘Pelléas et Mélisande’ along with a Couesnon trumpet from the cavalry band of the French Republican Guard.

A bespoke Sennelier watercolour set in an inscribed walnut case was also presented to the monarch. Other than that, a selection of artisanal produce from the Élysée Palace, including honey from the Palace beehives and other speciality items, were given to the King.

In return, King Charles reflected his personal touch in the gifts presented to the French couple. Marcon received a centrepiece which was a nine-foot oak sapling from the Savill Garden Nursery at Windsor. It was a reminder of the oak sapling the King received during his visit to France in 2023.

Along with a set of 12 placemats featuring the Charles’s watercolour paintings, a 1931 edition of John Florio's translation of Montaigne's works was gifted to Macron.