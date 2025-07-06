Cheryl learns important lesson from Liam Payne's death

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024

Cheryl Cole, English singer and TV personality, might give her comeback soon months after death of former partner, Liam Payne.

The 42-year-old dated Payne from 2016-2018. In 2017, the two welcomed their son named Bear.

Despite parting ways, the duo maintained an amicable co-parenting relationship until the 31-year-old’s tragic demise.

Cole was equally devastated to hear about Liam’s death as his other loved ones.

She has been away from TV for over half a decade, but her much-awaited return seem to have shaded with her ex-partner’s passing.

Rumours have it that the Girls Aloud member will be marking her comeback with her old pal will.i.am as mentor to the new series of The Voice UK.

A source told OK! Magazine that Cheryl had a deep realization about the fact that life is short after the death former One Direction singer.

"She realised after Liam's death that you just don't know what's around the corner – life isn't a dress rehearsal.”

“A comeback on a TV Show like The Voice has always been at the back of her mind, will.i.am has always wanted her back and Liam's passing sort of made the decision for her”, the inside revealed.

The source further opened, "She wants Bear to see that she's a strong, successful woman, and to see that life can go on and even be good."