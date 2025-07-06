Brooklyn's silence could leave sister Harper 'heartbroken' on her birthday

There's expected to be a reason to celebrate this Thursday, as David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child, Harper, turns 14.

Harper's birthday falls on July 10, but tensions within the family-particularly the ongoing rift between her older brother Brooklyn and their parents-may overshadow the occasion.

Brooklyn and his wife, actress Nicola Peltz, are reportedly at the center of a growing family dispute. The couple notably did not acknowledge David's landmark 50th birthday on May 8, fuelling speculation of strained relations.

Likewise, the couple remained silent on David and Victoria's 26th wedding anniversary, even though David mentioned Brooklyn in his own celebratory post.

Sources worry Harper may become 'collateral damage' in the fallout, especially if Brooklyn and Nicola neglect to recognise her birthday amid rising tensions with the family.

A source told The Mirror: 'Harper's been particularly affected by what's going on because she's always been really close to Brooklyn.

They have always had a lively bond because Brooklyn was that bit older when Harper was born and the hope when Brooklyn married Nicola was that she'd become like a big sister to Harper in a house full of brothers.

'But obviously that has not happened and it's potentially going to be a heartbreaking for Harper if Brooklyn does not show up for her on her birthday.'

For Harper, a gesture from her big brother could mean more than words ever could.



