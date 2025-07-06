Ozzy Osbourne's final performance leaves fans divided

Ozzy Osbourne, the legendary rocker, took to the stage in Birmingham for his final performance with Black Sabbath, and the reaction from fans has been mixed.

The 76-year-old rocker, who has been battling multiple health issues, performed on a throne during the Back to the Beginning farewell gig in his hometown.

While some fans were thrilled to see Ozzy perform one last time, others were left feeling uneasy due to his visible health struggles.

Rakkan, a fan from Saudi Arabia who traveled from London to attend the show, said: "I'm conflicted. He's obviously enjoying himself but it's sad to see him in this physical state. It feels like an end of an era."

On Twitter, fans shared their thoughts on Ozzy's performance, with some expressing sympathy for the rocker.

One fan wrote: "Feel a bit sorry for Ozzy being wheeled out like that. He clearly isn't fit and well."

Another fan added: "I feel bad for Ozzy. Yeah it's his last ever live show but it's kinda gross how a visibly unwell man is being wheeled out like this by Sharon."

However, others praised the performance, with one fan saying: "As much as I am against this final Ozzy Osbourne/Black Sabbath show, the videos I've seen on Twitter and Youtube, Ozzy sounds a lot better than I expected."

Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath have had a profound impact on the music industry, with eight albums selling over 75 million copies worldwide.

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2019. Recently, the band members were awarded the freedom of Birmingham, with Ozzy saying: "I'm a Brummie and I always will be a Brummie. Birmingham forever!"

The ceremony, which honoured the band's contributions to the city's cultural and musical identity, was a fitting tribute to their legacy. As Ozzy Osbourne's final performance comes to a close, fans will remember the rocker's enduring impact on the music world.