Victoria Beckham’s heartwarming wedding gift to Mel B finally revealed

Victoria Beckham was unable to attend Mel B’s wedding to Rory McPhee, but she still found a way to be part of the celebration.

The ceremony took place inside the OBE Chapel at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. While the event made headlines for its stunning setting and emotional moments, one quiet detail drew extra attention.

Mel B’s daughter, Phoenix Chi, wore blue silk dress with matching fascinator. The outfit was a gift from her longtime pal Victoria. However, the gesture was subtle but meaningful.

Despite not being there in person, the fashion icon's present added a personal touch to the day.

The two former Spice Girls have shared a long history through their time in the group and beyond.

Furthermore, this heartwarming gift served as a reminder of their continued bond.

Victoria's efforts was not part of the spotlight, but it became one of the most talked-about moments from the wedding.

The bride had always dreamed of wearing a dress by David Beckham's wife on her wedding day.

Speaking to HELLO! before the big event, Mel B shared that she reached out to Victoria for help in making that dream come true.