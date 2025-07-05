Mel B glows as bride with Emma Bunton by her side

Scary Spice says 'I do' as Mel B becomes Mrs McPhee in romantic London wedding.

The Spice Girl looked every bit the radiant bride as she arrived at St Paul's Cathedral on Saturday to wed her fiance, Rory McPhee, in a stunning pearl-embellished white gown.

The beaming bride made a grand entrance in a sleek white Bentley. Her wedding dress featured a sheer illusion design delicately adorned with white pearls and a ruched bodice, paired with a flowing veil that completed her elegant bridal outfit.

Meanwhile, the groom, Rory McPhee, embraced tradition in a full Scottish regalia, donning a red and green tartan kilt for the special occasion.

Emma Bunton, the only Spice Girl to attend the ceremony, led the celebrity arrivals as Mel B prepared to walk down the aisle for the third time.

Other notable guests included Mel's sister Danielle Brown, Daisy Lowe, Katherine Ryan, and Gaby Roslin-all dressed to impress the glamorous event.

Emma brought a nostalgic nod to her Baby Spice days by wearing a pastel pink mini dress, paired with platform heels and a matching fascinator.

Meanwhile, Victoria Beckham could not make it to Mel B' wedding but made sure to send her sincere well wishes to her fellow Spice Girl.

Victoria had Mel, 50, in her thoughts and took to Instagram to share a touching black-and-white throwback photo featuring the pair alongside fellow Spice Girls Geri Halliwell-Horner, Mel C, and Emma Bunton.