Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis celebrate wedding anniversary in style

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are marking a decade of marriage with a luxurious vacation in Venice, Italy.

The couple was spotted boarding a yacht on July 3, looking relaxed and happy together. This milestone comes as no surprise, given their strong bond and commitment to each other.

The power couple met on the set of That '70s Show in 1998 but didn't start dating until 2012, after reconnecting at the Golden Globes.

"We were at an awards show, and I was backstage," Kunis recalled on the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. "I was looking around, and there was, like, a really beautiful man from the back. I was like, 'What a very nice stature of a gentleman.' ... And then he turned around, and I was like, 'Oh, my god! It's Kutch!'"

Kutcher and Kunis prioritise keeping their children's lives private. "We don't share any photos of our kids publicly because we feel that being public is a personal choice," Kutcher explained in a 2017 interview.

Their kids, Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, 8, occasionally join them on family vacations, like their recent trip to Rome, where they visited iconic landmarks.

During their Rome vacation, the family was seen exploring the Colosseum, Roman Forum, Trevi Fountain, and Pantheon.

Ashton, 47, and Mila, 41, wore coordinating outfits, while their kids enjoyed quality time with their parents. This family bonding time is essential to the couple, who value their roles as parents.

When asked about the secret to their long-lasting relationship, Kunis mentioned that they still feel young and energetic together.

"I think that's where the spark is," she shared with E! News. Kutcher also expressed his gratitude for his family, stating, "The dream role is the role I play as a father and a husband... My life is so good."