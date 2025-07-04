Travis Kelce’s pals gives rare insight into meeting Taylor Swift at TEU

Football stars share bts details after meeting Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s event

Taylor Swift has turned Travis Kelce’s friends into her fans as renowned football players are now renowned Swifties too.

The 35-year-old pop superstar posed for a picture with star athletes, which is now known as “the flex photo” and Will Compton and Taylor Lewan dished on behind-the-scenes of getting the snap.

The former Tennessee Titans linebacker and tackle, gushed on their podcast, Bussin’ With The Boys, that it was a "historic week for the boys."

The podcast hosts shared that they went up to the Kansas City Chiefs tight end to ask him for a picture with his girlfriend, saying, “Hey buddy, you know I'm not leaving this place without a flex... without a pose with you and your girl."

"You got it," he recalled Kelce saying, before he asked the Anti-Hero hitmaker to pose.

The football stars and Swift flexed their biceps to pose for the picture, and Compton detailed that the Grammy winner teased the athletes about having “more muscles” than them.

“Taylor [was] talking s--t afterward saying she’s got more muscles than us!," he said.

"It was a great night," he said of the Tight Ends & Friends when Swift took the stage for an impromptu performance of Shake It Off with country singer, Kane Brown.