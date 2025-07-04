‘Reservoir Dogs’ actor Michael Madsen breathes his last at 67

'Reservoir Dogs' Michael Madsen dies at 67

Reservoir Dogs actor Michael Madsen has died at the age of 67 after being found unresponsive at his home.

The actor, widely known for his work in Quentin Tarantino's films Reservoir Dogs, Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & 2, and The Hateful Eight, was pronounced dead by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

According to a spokesperson who spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, "We understand Michael had a cardiac arrest" as he was found unresponsive at his Malibu home on Thursday, July 3.

Madsen's publicist, Liz Rodriguez, paid tribute to him, saying, "Michael Madsen was one of Hollywood's most iconic actors, who will be missed by many."

His manager, Ron Smith, highlighted Madsen's recent work, noting, "In the last two years, Michael Madsen has been doing some incredible work with independent films," including projects like Resurrection Road, Concessions, and Cookbook for Southern Housewives. Throughout his long career, Madsen portrayed roles of detectives and sheriffs in both TV and films industry.

Madsen's career spanned four decades, during which the actor married three times and had four children, including actor Christian Madsen.