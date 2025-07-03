Diddy’s fall: Rapper's networth in danger after legal battle

Sean Combs, better known as P Diddy, landed himself in hot water as more and more legal troubles came knocking.

Once seen as the biggest names in music and fashion world, the rapper's empire has now fallen apart because of his ongoing sexual assault trial.

Diddy's trial is finally over and court found him guilty of two serious charges for arranging travel linked to prostitution.

Even though he was cleared of sex trafficking and racketeering, the damage is done. The spotlight on the rapper is still heavy and his once-shiny legacy now looks stained.

Back in June 2024, just a couple months before Diddy's arrest, Forbes said he was worth around $400 million. But go back to 2018, and that number was almost double at $825 million.

However, seemingly the music icon's empire has taken a big hit over the years.

In 2022, things were looking up for Diddy. Rolling Stone called him a billionaire, right behind Jay-Z. But that high didn’t stick for long.

"Diddy’s surge into the billionaires club comes courtesy of years of investments and valuable assets, including his Ciroc partnership with Diageo which draws in $60 million annually,' the article reports.

"The musician-turned-entrepreneur also benefits from his partial ownership of DeLeon tequila and Revolt, the media network launched in 2013 for which Diddy is a majority shareholder."