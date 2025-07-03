Mel B’s wedding guest list excludes main Spice Girls members

Mel B's wedding to reveal underlying problems between Spice Girls

Former Spice Girl Mel B's wedding is currently in the works and while there are fireworks everywhere, some Spice Girls might not be able to make it to the big event.

Melanie Brown is all set to marry Rory McPhee at St Paul's Cathedral on Saturday, July 5, with a guest list that reportedly excludes two former Spice Girls bandmates, Victoria Beckham and Geri Halliwell, due to prior commitments.

An insider revealed, "Victoria has long-standing commitments abroad and simply can’t attend. She adores Mel, and despite their different career paths, they get along well. It’s unfortunate but there’s no bad blood. It’s just one of those things."

Victoria’s absence is just a matter of work commitments, but Geri and Mel go back a long way.

For the unversed, the two have struggled to maintain their friendship for years after Melanie had a romantic run-in with her bandmate, which deeply upset Geri.

This comes hot on the heels of Mel B’s public confession on Piers Morgan's Life Stories, causing further tensions between the former Spice Girl and her husband Christian Horner.