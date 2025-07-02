Angelina Jolie’s daughter caught in romance rumours after parents’ divorce

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie, was recently spotted out and about with her rumored boyfriend months after her parents officially finalised their long-standing divorce.

On Tuesday, July 1, the 19-year-old, who sparked romance rumours with her dance partner over a month ago, first stopped at the studio before heading out to grab a meal together with her potential love interest.

Shiloh, who made headlines earlier this year after filing legal documents to drop "Pitt" from her surname on her 18th birthday–which was on May 27, 2024—appeared to be in high spirits.

According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, Shiloh, who is the first biological child born to the Jolie and Pitt, was seen laughing with her companion as they exited a car and walked into a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles.

Romance rumours between the two began swirling in May, after they were spotted engaging in PDA during Shiloh's birthday celebrations, her first since Angelina and Brad’s divorce was officially finalised.

For the unversed, Jolie and Pitt concluded their eight-year legal battle in December 2024, bringing an end to their high-profile separation that began in 2016.