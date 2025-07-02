Taylor Swift influences metal band Five Finger Death Punch to take big step

Five Finger Death Punch follow in Taylor Swift’s footsteps with major move

Taylor Swift has left a permanent mark on the music industry with her revolutionary move to gain back the ownership of her own music.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has proven to be an inspiration to many, including the heavy metal band Five Finger Death Punch, who have decided to re-record their earlier music which was sold by their former label.

On the occasion of the band’s 20th anniversary this summer, they are releasing the re-recordings of their classic hits.

The band’s former label, Prospect Park, sold their master recordings without their knowledge and they found a way out through Swift.

“Her actually doing it, battle-testing it, gave everyone real-life telemetry. A proof of concept,” 5FDP founder and rhythm guitarist Zoltan Bathory told Page Six.

“Now there’s precedent, an actual measurable example that it’s worth the heavy lifting. After that proven chess move, artists choosing to respond the same way are not jumping into this blind,” he added of the Grammy winner.

The rocker also detailed how they found support in metalheads as well as Swifties alike on social media.

“Metalheads and Swifties in the same comment sections, in agreement, writing a quite unexpected symphony. Clearly, this one is not about genres. It’s about principles,” he said.