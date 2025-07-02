Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce hits major milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have finally marked a major milestone in their relationship after going through a crazy, full-packed year.

The Grammy winner reportedly ended her Eras Tour in December 2024 whereas the Kansas City Chiefs tight end finished up his NFL season earlier in February.

Since then, the couple have been enjoying some rare downtime to deepen their bond.

A source revealed to PEOPLE, “It’s been a turning point for their relationship in a lot of ways.”

“They’re incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis,” explained an insider.

Taylor and Travis have opted for low key date nights and cosy dinners with friends as well as the singer’s boyfriend also gets the opportunity to spend some time with her family.

“Taylor and Travis are soaking up every minute of this slower season together,” said an insider.

The source told the outlet that both stars “have been splitting their time between New York, Nashville, and a few quiet getaways, just enjoying each other’s company without all the usual chaos”.

“This kind of downtime is rare for both of them, and it’s really allowed their bond to deepen,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, Taylor is all set for the upcoming NFL season because this is the first time she won’t be juggling a packed tour schedule, since the time she started dating Travis.

“This fall will be completely different,” stated an insider.