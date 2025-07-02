Amy Poehler, Idris Elba twin in new podcast episode

Amy Poehler and Idris Elba on Good Hang podcast

Amy Poehler and Idris Elba had an unexpected fashion moment on the latest episode of Poehler’s Good Hang podcast.

When Elba showed up in a white T-shirt and a periwinkle blue jacket, Poehler couldn’t help but burst into laughter, because she was wearing the exact same outfit.

“We’re twinning!” Poehler said with a laugh. Elba, clearly enjoying the coincidence, responded, “Wow. Cue a slow, slow motion music…”

Poehler admitted that she sometimes subconsciously considers what her guest might wear when getting dressed for interviews.

“You know, there is a part of me that always tries to think about what the guest would wear and I do try a little bit unconsciously to just dress for my guests,” she said during the Tuesday, July 1, episode.

Elba jokingly offered a solution, saying, “Oh, no way you’re joking. You did it! Look at us, we did it. I could take this off and do the T-shirt.”

But Poehler was all in on the matching look. “No, I feel like we got to… We have to stay in it now,” she replied.

The laughs didn’t stop there. The two stars discovered they had even more in common, including being Virgos born in the 1970s. Elba then brought up a classic English football tradition, players swapping shirts at the end of a great match.

“We’re wearing what? How would you describe this color?” Poehler asked.

“Petrol blue,” Elba answered before saying, “Do you watch football or soccer? Right at the end of a really great game, there’s a tradition where the greatest players against each other trade…”

“Okay let’s trade shirts. We’re going to trade,” Poehler said. “Let’s do it, buddy,” Elba agreed.

“This is exciting, and I have a feeling this is not going to fit,” Poehler laughed.

As Elba tried to squeeze into her much smaller jacket, the studio erupted in giggles. “Tiny jackets are so funny,” Poehler joked. “Look, we did it! We traded! This is good comedy.”