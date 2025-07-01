Dick Van Dyke sparks concern among fans over missing comedy event

Dick Van Dyke wife Arlene Silver explains reason of absence

Dick Van Dyke caused concern among industry and the fans when he pulled out last minute from a comedy event at the Vandy Camp in Malibu, California.

In place of the 99-year-old, his wife made the appearance at Malibu High School’s Dick Van Dyke Theater June 28 and gave the speech.

People reported Silver confessed that she knows she’s ‘not the Van Dyke’ the audience is expecting.

"I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today,” the 53-year-old gave the devastating news. “I'm sorry."

She candidly explained the reason behind his sudden and shocking absence, “When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days. And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here.”

However, the Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star attended the fundraising event via livestream delighting the crowd with his presence, albeit digital.

His partner expressed hope that he would surely be there at the next Vandy Camp event ‘in person’.

For the unversed, Van Dyke and his partner, a makeup artist, met for the first time at SAG Awards in 2006.

Despite having an astonishing 46-year age gap, the pair tied the knot in 2012.