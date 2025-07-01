Who is this mystery woman Harry Styles seeing?

Who is mystery woman Harry Styles seeing?

Harry Styles surprised everyone at Glastonbury when he was seen kissing a woman in the VIP area on Saturday night.

The music icon showed up with his friends to enjoy the festival, but by the end of the night, all eyes were on him. As music played, Harry kissed the woman right on the dance floor.

People nearby said they stuck together the whole time and looked completely into each other.

Ella Kenny has been revealed as the woman Harry was seen kissing at Glastonbury. She’s a rising music producer who has worked at a well-known London studio for the past three years.

A source shared that Harry and Ella enjoyed each other’s company at the festival and ended up kissing while dancing late into the night.

The source also said it was just a fun moment between them. There’s no sign of anything serious.

Reportedly the lovebirds clicked, had a passionate kiss and moved on.

"But she seems like a normal, down-to-earth girl which is different from some of the big stars he's dated before," the source revealed.

However, the insider further revealed that the singer and songwriter, Harry Styles, doesn’t follow Ella on Instagram. It’s also not clear if they had met before Glastonbury.