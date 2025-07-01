Post Malone breaks up from girlfriend Christy Lee

Post Malone is officially single again. According to TMZ, the singer, 29, and his girlfriend Christy Lee have split after a relationship that began earlier this year.

The couple reportedly ended things a month ago, following a few months together. It's unclear whether they remain friends, TMZ adds.

The romance began to attract attention when the pair was seen together in January at a dinner in Rome. By March, fans picked up on their chemistry in viral videos showing Christy’s arm casually wrapped around Post Malone’s, as he waved at admirers.

TMZ also notes that Lee, 20, is studying at Parsons School of Design in New York and works in the fashion industry—a side of Post’s world he’s rarely shared publicly.

This development comes not long after Post Malone legally ended his engagement with his former fiancée, Hee Sung "Jamie" Park.

They had been together for several years and share a daughter born in May 2022. In April, Park officially requested full physical custody of their daughter—referred to as DDP in court documents—while allowing joint legal custody and visitation. She has also asked that Post cover her legal fees.

Park’s filing revealed that she and Malone separated in late 2024. She noted in court documents that their daughter had been primarily living with her since November 2024.

Malone responded by filing counters to the custody petition in Utah, where their daughter was born and raised, though details remain under seal.

Despite his personal upheavals, Post Malone remains in the spotlight.

Earlier this year, he made headlines with emotional moments during his stadium tour, where he dedicated heartfelt performances to his daughter and addressed fatherhood in interviews.

However, his social media presence has been quieter lately, and neither he nor Christy Lee have confirmed the breakup.