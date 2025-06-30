Justin Baldoni stops by Disneyland amid legal claims dismissal

Justin Baldoni spotted at Disney Land

Justin Baldoni seems to be keeping his spirits high despite a recent legal setback involving Blake Lively. The 41-year-old actor was spotted by fans enjoying a day out at Disneyland Park in California over the weekend.

In videos shared on TikTok Saturday, June 28, Baldoni appeared relaxed and cheerful, even smiling as fans approached him. In one clip, he could be seen wearing a Star Wars shirt while walking through the crowd.

His public outing came shortly after news broke that he would not be revising his claims in a $400 million countersuit against Lively.

On June 9, Judge Lewis J. Liman granted a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which accused Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, of extortion and defamation. A separate lawsuit filed by Baldoni against The New York Times was also dismissed.

Lively responded to the court’s decision through a statement from her legal team, Esra Hudson and Mike Gottlieb.

“Today’s opinion is a total victory and a complete vindication for Blake Lively, along with those that Justin Baldoni and the Wayfarer Parties dragged into their retaliatory lawsuit, including Ryan Reynolds, Leslie Sloane and The New York Times,” the statement read.

“As we have said from day one, this ‘$400 million’ lawsuit was a sham, and the Court saw right through it. We look forward to the next round, which is seeking attorneys’ fees, treble damages and punitive damages against Baldoni, Sarowitz, Nathan, and the other Wayfarer Parties who perpetrated this abusive litigation.”

On June 24, Baldoni’s attorney, Bryan Freedman, confirmed to PEOPLE that the actor would not be amending the previously dismissed claims.

“The Court’s decision on the motion to dismiss has no effect whatsoever on the truth that there was no harassment nor any smear campaign, and it does not in any way affect our vigorous defense against Ms. Lively’s claims,” Freedman stated.

“Discovery is proceeding and we are confident that we will prevail against these factually baseless accusations. Instead of revising the existing claims, our clients will be pursuing additional legal options that are available to us,” he added.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Lively emphasized the court’s ruling.

“The Court dismissed the frivolous $400 million Baldoni-Wayfarer lawsuit in its entirety. In the days that followed, Baldoni’s lawyer said the judge’s decision to dismiss their case was not a big deal as they promised to amend and refile it. As per usual, that was not true. The Court’s dismissal of Baldoni’s sham lawsuit was a total victory after all.”

Despite the ongoing legal battle, Baldoni appeared unfazed during his Disneyland visit. The next court proceedings in the case between Baldoni and Lively are scheduled to begin in December 2024.