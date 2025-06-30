Leonardo's leading lady suffers wardrobe malfunction in exe's iconic gown

Leonardo's girlfriend rocks Giseles dress, but it does not survive Bezos bash

Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti experienced an unexpected wardrobe mishap during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's extravagant wedding celebrations.

On Saturday, the 27-year-old model turned heads in a vintage Dolce & Gabbana gown-the same iconic dress once worn by DiCaprio's ex, Gisele Bundchen, at the 2003 Met Gala.

Vittoria, who has been in a relationship with the Titanic actor, 50, since 2023, arrived at the Gritti Palace wearing the ornate mesh design.

However, the dress already appeared more worn and delicate than it had when Gisele famously donned it two decades earlier.

As the evening progressed, the condition of the dress took a turn for the worse. In a brief video shared to her Instagram Stories, Vittoria revealed a noticeable hole in the front of the gown while standing in an elevator with mirrored walls.

She later posted another image of herself sated, showing that the dress had torn further-exposing her sun-kissed legs the ripped fabric. While her look was inspired by Gisele's original ensemble, Vittoria's version featured a more distressed and edgy interpretation of the sheer material.

Gisele Bunchen, who dated Leonardo DiCaprio on and off between 2000 and 2005, famously accompanied him to the Oscars that year.

She later began a relationship with NFL star Tom Brady in 2--6, marrying him in 2009. The couple, who share two children, divorced in 2022 after 13 years of marriage.