Kylie Jenner shares rare glimpse into Italy trip for Sanchez-Bezos wedding

Kylie Jenner offers insight into her family trip for the luxurious Venetian wedding

Kylie Jenner, who went to Italy with her mom Kris Jenner, and sisters, Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kim Kardashian, shared a glimpse into the family enjoying Venice.

The 27-year-old makeup mogul took to Instagram on Saturday, June 28, and shared a carousel of pictures as she went sightseeing with the momager and Kendall in Venice.

A day before the scheduled pajama-themed post-wedding party of the newly married couple Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos, the Kardashians went to relax by the pool and visited a museum.

“mother ky and auntie ken take the day,” Kylie wrote in the caption of her series of pictures.

The carousel featured Kylie hanging out with Kendall by the pool, then in the boat with her mom.

The following pictures also showed the Khy founder looking at pictures in the museum, and her kids, Stormi and Aire, playing in the lawn.

This comes after a source shared that the Kardashian-Jenner clan were not all a part of the original guest list. They said that it “was going to be a duo of just Kim [Kardashian] and Kris. But Mama Kris asked Lauren if she could bring the other three when they were in Paris for the bachelorette party,” to Page Six.

However, they shared that her reason to include her daughters at the billionaire’s wedding, was the hope that her single daughters might meet “rich and famous significant others” at the event.