Ava Phillippe, Dakota Brubaker make red carpet debut together

Ava Phillippe and Dakota Brubaker, a couple who recently revealed they moved in together, made their red carpet debut at the 2025 Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party.

The event was held at Universal Studios Backlot on June 28 in Los Angeles.

The 25-year-old influencer and actress Ava, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's daughter, and her musician beau Dakota Brubaker walked the orange carpet together, marking their first joint appearance on the red carpet.

Although they have attended events together in the past, this was their first time walking the carpet as a couple.

Ava has been busy with her acting career, making her debut in an episode of Doctor Odyssey in April and later appearing in an episode of Ransom Canyon.

The couple's recent move-in together has sparked interest in their relationship, and their red carpet debut is a testament to their growing bond.

The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project Block Party was held to support a great cause, and Ava and Dakota were among the many celebrities in attendance.

The event featured a star-studded lineup, and the couple's appearance added to the excitement.