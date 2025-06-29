Charli XCX brings the heat to Glastonbury Festival 2025

The Glastonbury Festival 2025 saw a thrilling showdown between two vastly different performances on Saturday night. Charli XCX and Neil Young headlined the Other Stage and Pyramid Stage, respectively, sparking debate among fans about the slot allocation.

Charli XCX ignited the other stage with her high-energy set, featuring hits like 365, Von Dutch, Party 4 U, and I Love It.

The crowd went wild as she sipped white wine and splashed around in the on-stage rain.

In a heartfelt moment, she expressed her emotions, saying, "I know I'm meant to have a heart of stone, but this is very fucking emotional right now… Thank you so much, you're fucking cool as fuck. But not as cool as me, bitch!"

One of the highlights of Charli's set was when she selected Gracie Abrams as her Apple girl. "I love you so much, Gracie," Charli gushed, as Abrams blew kisses at the camera.

Meanwhile, on the pyramid stage, Neil Young delivered a powerful performance with his Chrome Hearts. Although he drew a notably smaller crowd compared to Charli XCX, his set was well-received by fans.

The decision to put Charli XCX on the other stage while Neil Young headlined the Pyramid Stage sparked controversy among fans. Many felt that Charli's popularity and cultural relevance warranted a spot on the main stage.

Other Highlights from Glastonbury Festival 2025