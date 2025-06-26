Paris Hilton makes 'magical' memories with loved ones: Details Inside

Paris Hilton spends quality time with family in recent update

Paris Hilton recently spent quality time with her little ones during a Mediterranean island vacation.

The House of Wax actress – who shares son Phoenix and daughter London with her husband Carter Reum – offered a glimpse into their family getaway aboard a yacht.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, the 44-year-old shared a carousel of images from their trip to the Mediterranean island of Sardinia.

The photo dump showcased Hilton’s family enjoying meals and shopping souvenirs.

During their trip, Phoenix and London were seen wearing pink and blue life jackets.

She captioned her post, “Sliving in Sardinia with my #CutesieCrew. Making the most magical memories with the people I love most.”

This comes on the heels of The Bling Ring star sharing her summer vacation plans at the Tribeca Festival.

On Saturday, June 7, at the premiere of her new film The Trainer, Hilton spoke exclusively with PEOPLE, saying, “I'm gonna be going to Cannes soon and then I'm gonna be doing a huge music festival in Romania. We're gonna go on a yacht with the kids for a few weeks in Europe and then London, Wimbledon, and just spending time with the kids in the summer and working as well.”

The reality TV star tied the knot with Reum, 44, in November 2021 and welcomed their children via surrogacy in 2023.