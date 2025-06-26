Tia Mowry gives honest advice on recovering from painful divorce

Tia Mowry has recently offered her honest advice on dealing with painful divorce

The Tia Mowry: My Next Act star posted open-ended questions on her Instagram Stories on June 25.

Later, one fan asked, “Girl how the hell do I recover from this divorce? Lord help me Chile!”

Sharing her piece of mind, Tia said to her fan to “dive into doing the work,” and “really, truly focus on self-care”.

“Focus on what makes you happy and what brings you joy,” suggested the 46-year-old.

The Sister, Sister alum also advised her fans to “build a tribe, a community of friends, a support system. Meditate. Try new hobbies. Read books on healing”.

Tia pointed out that it’s important to “spend time with your children if you have them, or just surround yourself with people who genuinely love and support you”.

The Twitches actress mentioned that one should do things that feel fun and fulfilling like travelling.

Tia recalled how travelling helped her heal by creating new experiences in life.

“The more experiences you have, the further away you get from that heavy, gut-wrenching feeling of divorce,” she explained.

Before concluding, Tia pointed out the last nugget of wisdom for people going through divorce.

“Allow yourself to cry. Allow yourself to feel it all. Just don't let it consume you,” she added.

For the unversed, the actress previously split from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage in October 2022. They share two children.