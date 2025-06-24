Johnny Depp made bombshell claims about parenting

Johnny Depp gets REAL about his empty-nest syndrome

Johnny Depp got candid about his experience of parenting his two kids, Lily-Rose and Jack, now 26 and 22 respectively.

“This is a portrait of my daughter, Lily-Rose,” the Pirates of the Caribbean star talked about his daughter whom he shares with his ex Vanessa Paradis pointing towards the painting hanging behind him.

"I never finished it," the 62-year-old said regretfully during his recent interview with The Sunday Times.

“Years get away from us, don’t they?" Amber Heard's ex continued nostalgically, "I’m of the empty-nest syndrome.”

Depp was asked to share on thin he missed about having his children around.

He instantly replied, "Oh man, my kids growing up in the south of France in their youth?”

“I was Papa,” he reminisced the old times. “I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa. Then, suddenly, Papa was out the window. I was Dad. But Papa was awesome and I’m getting old enough for Papa to possibly come back. Some motherf—er’s going to have to call me Papa!”

For the unversed, the couple began dating in 1998 and soon welcomed their daughter in 1999 and son in 2002.

The two have grown up to be independent.

Lily-Rose followed in her father's footsteps and became an actress; she is popularly known for her roles in Nosferatu and The Idol.

On the other hand, Jack works as a bartended in Paris, seemingly not interested in getting into limelight.