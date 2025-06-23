Lana Del Rey enjoys family time before taking stage for major concerts

Lana Del Rey soaked up some quality time with family and loved ones ahead of her upcoming performances alongside major pop stars.
Over the weekend, the Summertime Sadness singer took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her personal life, posting a photo from her 40th birthday celebration alongside husband Jeremy Dufrene and her in-laws.
"Just a couple in-laws and a baby. Thank you for sharing your birthday with me, cancer queen Phoenix," she wrote in the caption of her Saturday, June 22 post. "I’m still convinced I gotta be 50/50 Gemini tho — that would explain all three lil vibes I got going on all the time."
She wrapped up the post with a message for her fans, "So excited to see everybody starting tomorrow on tour and for all the folks joining us. Truly thank you, thank you, love you."
In the photo, the Born to Die singer is seen wearing a strapless camo-print top and matching shorts, holding two birthday cakes, surrounded by several unnamed in-laws with one of whom she seemingly shares a birthday.
The same weekend Lana announced three opening acts for her UK and Ireland Tour. She will be joined by Banks for three shows and will share the stage with Addison Rae for her final two shows at London's iconic Wembley Stadium.
