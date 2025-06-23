'Maroon 5' reveals plans of 'eighth studio album' four years after 'JORDI'

'Maroon 5' released their last album in 2021

Maroon 5 has finally unveiled plans of their eighth studio album.

The popular American rock band led by vocalist and guitarist Adam Levine release their last album in 2021 titled, "JORDI", which was named in the memory of their late manager Jordan Feldstein.

Payphone artists have decided to unleash their new venture through Interscope Records on August 15.

Their new album is called; "Love is Like."

Frontman Levine, in a statement, said, “I feel like we’ve gone back to what we used to do, which is to not pay attention to where we fit and producing the music organically.”

“This is kind of how we stuck out in the beginning when we first started our career”, he said.

Meanwhile, the three-time Grammy winning band have also scheduled 23-dates for US arena tour, kickstarting in fall 2025.

Last month, Maroon 5 dropped their new single Priceless in collaboration with Blackpink’s Lisa.

The music video of the song, which is directed by Aerin Moreno, is set to release on Friday, June 27.