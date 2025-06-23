Selena Gomez enters new era with bold transformation

Selena Gomez debuted a fresh new look over the weekend shortly after unfollowing her ex Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey, on Instagram.

The Calm Down singer appears to be stepping into a new chapter after leaving old ones behind as she revealed her bold transformation with the latest selfie posted on her official social media account.

"I would, but I’d regret it, then get it redone so I simply wont #bangs," the Only Murders in the Building star captioned the picture, featuring herself rocking a retro shaggy long bob with curly bangs.

After months of sporting chic, sleek, and perfectly polished hairstyles, the Grammy-nominated songstress has switched things up, showing up in a voluminous, layered cut that frames her face and falls just around her collarbone.

Paired with bold blush and a bright orange lipstick, the new look channels serious '70s rocker-chic vibes.

Her new look has received rave reviews from fans and followers, gushing with comments like "Looking flawless," "Such a mood," and "So fire."

It is pertinent to note that Rare Beauty mogul’s new look drew attention just days after she and the former Rhode owner made headlines for unfollowing each other on social media.

For the unversed, the two re-followed each other in 2023 as a sign of a temporary truce after years of drama stemming from Justin marrying Hailey just six months after ending his almost decade old on-again, off-again relationship with Selena in 2018.