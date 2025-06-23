Machine Gun Kelly opens up about 'strange' bond with Megan Fox's daughter

Machine Gun Kelly leaves fans in awe with recent remarks

Machine Gun Kelly recently offered a heartfelt glimpse into his bond with his baby girl, describing it as full of “music and laughs”.

The American rapper, who shares daughter Saga Blade with former partner Megan Fox, opened up about his role as a father.

In an exclusive conversation with People Magazine, the 35-year-old singer said, “[I recently] wrote her a lullaby on a ukulele. Megan is in the no sleep club, for sure. I’ve been travelling a little bit, just doing some performances. So on those nights, I for sure, just hit the snooze button a million times and I’m catching up on all this.”

The Home hitmaker also reflected on his unique approach to parenting.

He explained, “Women are in the rougher trenches of the newborn process, but my specialty is music and laughs and whatever I can do to make her smile and kind of get introduced to the world with love.”

Later in the interview, the Emo Girl singer revealed that his 15-year-old daughter, Casie, enjoys being an older sister to her newborn sibling.

This comes shortly after MGK revealed his baby girl’s name on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the rapper shared a video of himself playing a ukulele while his daughter cooed in the background.

He captioned the post, “Saga Blade Fox-Baker”.

For the unversed, Megan and Kelly announced their split in November 2024, shortly after conceiving their child.