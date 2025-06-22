Danny Boyle expresses 'regret' over sudden 'James Bond' exit

Danny Boyle surprises fans with recent remarks following '28 Years Later' release

Danny Boyle recently expressed “regret” over quitting the James Bond franchise in 2018, following the release of 28 Years Later.

The 68-year-old filmmaker, known for his acclaimed work across various genres, broke his silence amid ongoing speculation surrounding Daniel Craig’s replacement as the iconic British spy.

In an exclusive conversation with Business Insider, Boyle said “That ship has sailed” in response to a question about his return to the James Bond franchise.

Speaking to the outlet, he explained, “The thing I regret about that is the script was really good. John Hodge is a wonderful writer. I don’t think they appreciated how good that script was, and because they didn’t, we moved on, and that’s the way it should be.”

Notably, the Sunshine director and screenwriter, Hodge, 60, withdrew from the project in 2018, citing “creative differences” during development.

This conversation comes on the heels of Amazon MGM taking full creative control of the Bond franchise in collaboration with producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

Craig, 57, who portrayed the famous spy in five films, confirmed his retirement from the role – fueling widespread speculation about his replacement.

Leo Woodall, Idris Elba, James Norton, Tom Hardy, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are reportedly among the frontrunners to take over the iconic role.

Meanwhile, Boyle’s 28 Years Later was officially released in theatres on Friday, June 20.

For the unversed, after Boyle’s departure, Cary Joji Fakunaga stepped in as director, and No Time To Die was released in September 2021.