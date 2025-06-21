''Outer Banks' cast reunites for wild final chapter

The cast of Outer Banks has reunited as filming begins for season five.

Reportedly it will be the final chapter of their wild treasure-hunting journey.

There is no set date yet, but fans will need to hold on a little longer. Filming is expected to continue all through next year, so season five will likely arrive in 2026, probably later in the year.

However, the wait might be long, but seemingly the final chapter will be worth it.

Outer Banks is coming to an end after five seasons. With the cast getting more famous and costs going up, the creators decided to finish the story as planned. The original team will stay on to lead the final season.

The upcoming season will bring back key cast members including Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Drew Starkey, Carlacia Grant, Austin North, and Fiona Palomo.

Rudy Pankow, known for playing fan-favorite JJ, is missing from the newly released photos, which has sparked talk that he might not be returning for the final season.

For the unversed, the new season will also pick up from the ending of season four, where Sarah is revealed to be pregnant with John B’s child, bringing a big twist to their story.