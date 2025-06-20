Paula Patton says getting sober turned life upside down

Paula Patton called her life after getting sober nothing short of wild.

The star, known for her roles in films like Precious and Mission Impossible, experienced "wild but amazing" journey after getting sober.

Paula took the lead in Finding Faith because the character’s struggles felt personal. After her own journey with sobriety, she saw herself in the role.

While talking on the Big Tigger Morning Show radio programme in Atlanta, she shared: “Seven years ago, I got sober and life took me on a journey which was wild but amazing.

"When you get sober, it's so funny, I just had this epiphany that I had made a choice like, it was family, it was my life, or chaos to be honest.”

She decided to stop drinking so she could be fully present with her son before leaving for a film shoot in London.

Paula remembered: “I said, ‘I can't do it.’ But then, in that moment, I said if I do this, ‘I'm going to stop drinking.'

"So once that happened, you go down a path and all of the masks that you wear, right like all the things that fill your ego, they drop away.”