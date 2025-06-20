.Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on cruel comments about looks





Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up about how hurtful comments about her looks have stayed with her over the years.

She said people have picked apart everything from her face to her age, and while she tries to ignore it, the words sometimes get under her skin.

And when she was asked what she struggled with most, she shared with the Call Her Daddy podcast: "Just discussions of my physical person.

"Like stuff that I couldn’t change, and wouldn’t change, and had never considered changing, or even still after hearing something that was like, ‘What? Somebody would say that?’

"Even still… no interest in changing it.”

The actress, who returned as Carrie in the spin-off *And Just Like That*, shared that the early criticism was hard to deal with, especially back when there was no social media and no real way to speak up or defend herself.

She added: "I didn’t feel like I could sit in a room, and someone would say to me, ‘You’re really unattractive.’

"And then I could say, ‘Wow, um, well first of all, that’s hard to hear. But second of all, why do you seem angry about it?’

"Or, ‘Why do you feel it’s necessary to say it?’ "

However, Sarah also remembered ringing her friends in tears after one unnamed magazine made a "really meal" comment about her appearance.