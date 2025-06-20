Miley Cyrus remembers ‘core memory’ with Billy Ray from ‘Hannah Montana’ set

Miley Cyrus remembers 'Hannah Montana' fun Billy Ray Cyrus

Miley Cyrus recently took a hilarious trip down memory lane while joining her mom, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Brandi Cyrus, on the Sorry We’re Cyrus podcast on June 19. The 32-year-old singer was asked to share a favorite memory from her days on Hannah Montana. Without missing a beat, Miley responded, “Dad smoking pot and everyone blaming me for it,” making Tish laugh.

Brandi, who’s 38, agreed and told their mom, “I do remember that.” Miley went on to say the whole thing was “hilarious,” but Tish explained that she never believed Billy Ray was responsible.

“I was saying, ‘Absolutely not, he would never do that,’” Tish said. Instead, she thought Miley’s co-star Mitchel Musso was to blame.

Miley and Billy Ray starred together on Hannah Montana from 2006 to 2011, and though their relationship has been public for years, Miley has recently been opening up more about her family.

On June 10, she spoke about the ups and downs they faced during an appearance on the Wondery podcast Reclaiming with Monica Lewinsky.

“My family and I have had a really difficult … What did you call your decade? Dark decade. Yeah, we had one of those,” Miley told Lewinsky.

“Half of us weren’t speaking to each other at one point, and we cleaned all that up. That was a really important part of my year this year, was all of my family putting those lines of communication back together. A lot because of, you know, I had a lot of loyalty to my mom, the way that families do when parents get divorced.”