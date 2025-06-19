Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on people 'abusing' her over weight loss

Khloe Kardashian opens about getting negative reaction after she lost weight

Khloe Kardashian has opened about her weight loss journey and public’s reaction to it.

The media personality revealed that when she began her fitness journey and started coming into shape, she felt the need of keeping it up.

“I felt like, 'Well, I can't get fat again, because everyone is expecting that to happen”, added Khloe.

But the 40-year-old soon found herself getting a "different kind of attention", which she wasn’t expecting.

While speaking with fitness influencer Whitney Simmons at her own Khloe in Wonder Land podcast, the American socialite opened, "It was also a different type of attention I was now receiving.”

"And then once I got a little older, I was like, 'Wait, this is gross.' I hated that that's why I was getting more attention because I looked a certain way."

She continued, "I've learned, no matter what, I'm never going to make people happy because I was once bigger, I was thinner, and I had the same amount of people, but from different ends.”

Kardashian confessed that "she felt more confident when she was bigger."