Rebel Wilson recalls nose injury on set of ‘Bride Hard’

Rebel Wilson on ‘Bride Hard’ set injury

Rebel Wilson is opening up about the painful on-set accident she experienced while filming her new action comedy Bride Hard.

The actress, 45, began shooting the film in July 2023 alongside her Pitch Perfect co-star Anna Camp, and things took a scary turn just as production was wrapping up the following month.

“NOT the way I wanted to end this movie!” Wilson wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, sharing a photo of her face swollen and bloodied. “3 stitches and in hospital last night after a stunt accident at 4am.”

A week later, she updated fans on her recovery.

“I’ve actually been healing quite amazing,” she shared in a video on her Instagram Story. “The stitches have dissolved out from my on set accident last week.”

In the same clip, Wilson explained exactly what happened during that final scene.

“In the middle of a night shoot, my last scene of the movie, so I’d done all these kick-ass fight sequences and then just in the last one I got hit in the face with the butt of a gun,” she said.

“So it was a complete accident and was such a shock. But luckily I’m healing very well, so I wanted to say thank you for everybody’s well wishes.”

Now, as the film nears its theatrical release, Wilson is reflecting again on the incident.

Speaking to Access Hollywood in June, she described it in more detail.

“In a fight scene, a gun accidentally got whacked across my face. It was just a freak accident, and my nose got split open, so I left set,” she said. “It was really my last night of shooting. I was like, ‘How unlucky can I be?’”

She added, “I was freaking out. They take an ambulance and they have to call a plastic surgeon, because if they didn’t I would have been permanently disfigured. So we got the plastic surgeon, they did all the stitches, and you can’t tell now — really, you can’t tell.”

In Bride Hard, Wilson plays Sam, a secret agent who also happens to be the maid of honour at her best friend Betsy’s wedding, played by Anna Camp. When mercenaries storm the lavish ceremony, it’s up to Sam to save the day.

The film is set to hit theaters on Friday, June 20.