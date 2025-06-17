BTS's j-hope sets the bar high for treating fans with kindness

BTS's j-hope has once again shown why he's beloved by fans around the world.

As he prepares for music show promotions for his new song Killin' It Girl, j-hope went above and beyond to ensure his fans were comfortable and happy while waiting for his appearance.

According to fans who were there, j-hope rented out a whole studio from the broadcasting station to use as a waiting area for his fans.

This thoughtful gesture allowed fans to avoid the heat and wait in a comfortable space.

"Hobie rented out a whole studio to use as a waiting area. He also prepared food in case there was no where nearby that was suitable and fans would not be able to eat," a fan shared.

j-hope's kindness didn't stop there. He also prepared a snack cart for his fans, providing them with beverages, bagels, snacks, and even a perfume set.

But the biggest surprise was yet to come - each fan received a sweet note from j-hope with a handwritten message in Korean.

Fans were touched by j-hope's thoughtful gesture, and many took to social media to express their gratitude.

"Just how much warmer is he planning to be? Thanks to him, we could avoid the heat and eat delicious bagles. Now all we have to do is to cheer him on excitedly! Thank you and ILY Hoseok!" a fan gushed.

j-hope is reportedly the first idol to rent a studio just for his fans to wait comfortably.

This kind gesture has set a new standard for idols to follow, and fans are eagerly awaiting j-hope's music show promotions.