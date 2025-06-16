Paris Hilton's Father's Day post for Carter Reum melts hearts

Paris Hilton honours Father's Day with special post

Paris Hilton honours Father's Day, reflecting on husband Carter Reum's special bond with their kids.

The 44-year-old socialite took to her Instagram on Sunday, June 15, to celebrate her husband with a heartfelt Father's Day post.

Sharing an adorable carousel of photos on the social media giant, she penned, "Happy Father’s Day to the Dada who fills our home with love, laughter, and fun," Hilton wrote in the caption. "Watching you be a dad is the greatest gift — your kindness, patience, and playful heart make every day magical. Phoenix, London, and I adore you beyond words.

"Forever grateful for our #CutesieCrew.”

The post also featured a sweet collection of family pics and clips, including a behind-the-scenes from a photo shoot as well as snaps from their beach trip.

In addition, the media personality also took a moment to pay heartfelt tribute to her dad, Richard Hilton, on the special occasion.

She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to my incredible dad @RickHilton7 The most loyal, loving, and protective man.”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed son Phoenix and daughter London after tying the knot in November 2021.