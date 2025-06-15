Victoria Beckham reunites family to celebrate 'best daddy' David Beckham

Victoria Beckham reunites family to celebrate Sir David on Father's Day

Victoria Beckham delighted the well-wishers of her family with a special post in a bid to honour her husband David Beckham on Father's Day.

On June 15, the renowned fashion designer released a series of adorable family portraits on her official Instagram handle, which also included the power couple's firstborn, Brooklyn, despite feud speculations.

The former Spice Girl penned a heartfelt message, "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

Victoria tagged all three of her sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, showcasing a united front to the world.

Nicola Peltz's husband has not reacted regarding Father's Day or David Beckham's knighthood.

For the unversed, the former English captain received a prestigious honour from King Charles on Trooping the Colour.

The monarch conferred him with a knighthood, making the philanthropist Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham.