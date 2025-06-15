 
close
Sunday June 15, 2025
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Victoria Beckham reunites family to celebrate 'best daddy' David Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham put rift rumours with son Brooklyn to rest on Father's Day

By TN Web Desk
June 15, 2025
Victoria Beckham reunites family to celebrate Sir David on Fathers Day
Victoria Beckham reunites family to celebrate Sir David on Father's Day 

Victoria Beckham delighted the well-wishers of her family with a special post in a bid to honour her husband David Beckham on Father's Day. 

On June 15, the renowned fashion designer released a series of adorable family portraits on her official Instagram handle, which also included the power couple's firstborn, Brooklyn, despite feud speculations. 

The former Spice Girl penned a heartfelt message, "Happy Father’s Day to the best daddy there is! You always lead with love and our four beautiful children are a reflection of that. We all love you so so much!!"

Victoria tagged all three of her sons: Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, showcasing a united front to the world.

Nicola Peltz's husband has not reacted regarding Father's Day or David Beckham's knighthood.

For the unversed, the former English captain received a prestigious honour from King Charles on Trooping the Colour. 

The monarch conferred him with a knighthood, making the philanthropist Sir David Beckham and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham. 