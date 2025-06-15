John Mayer spills the tea on love life after teasing marriage

John Mayer shares update on dating life after sharing wishes to get married

John Mayer, who has previously been in relationships with famous celebrities, including Taylor Swift and Katy Perry, is currently single.

The 47-year-old actor shared that he has now entered a different mode of dating and he wants to be sure he goes for relationships which can potentially result in marriage.

The Gravity hitmaker appeared on SmartLess Live by SiriusXM, a special episode of podcast with Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes.

As the topic of dating came up, Mayer quipped, “I’m a single person. I’m a catch," Mayer, 47, joked on stage.

When host Bateman asked about his plans of becoming a husband one day, Mayer said, "absolutely."

Arnett chimed in, "It's not easy for John Mayer to date. In all seriousness, like, what are you going to do? It's tough to meet people."

The New Light singer then shared that he has "a good filtration system" — and realised that it'll be "easy" to know the right person.

"I would not date someone if it didn't have the upward mobility of becoming a marriage... every girlfriend would be a potential wife at this point," he noted.

Later in the conversation, Mayer also spoke about what he looks for in a relationship and shared that he's developed "the best parts of me," adding that, "being behaved is the hottest s--- in the world."