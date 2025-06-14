Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas fuel romance rumours with big move

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise struggle to keep romance secret

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas have still not publicly acknowledged their relationship, but their latest move has fans talking once again.

The couple were recently spotted dining in a private room at the swanky members-only club Annabel’s in London after frequenting the place “a couple of times over the past two months.”

The spot is famous for its exclusivity and has previously hosted A-lister celebrities like Kate Moss, Lady Gaga, and Harry Styles, told a source to Page Six.

“Tom looks enchanted by her. And she looks very happy with him,” shared the insider.

Although de Armas revealed that she is working with the Top Gun star on multiple projects in March, she did not address the relationship rumours.

“We’re definitely working on a lot of things,” she shared during an appearance on Good Morning America. “Not just one but a few projects with Doug Liman and Christopher McQuarrie… And I’m so excited.”

The rumoured lovebirds celebrated the Deep Waters actress’ birthday in April and they flew to London together in Cruise’ helicopter.

The same week they also attended pal David Beckham’s 50th birthday party together.