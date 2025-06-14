Louis Tomlinson force Sam Thompson to quit Soccer Aid?

While Sam Thompson was actually forced to pull out of the upcoming Soccer Aid match, it was not due to Louis Tomlinson but rather because of his own health concerns.

Shortly after the former One Direction star was caught in an awkward on field encounter with his current gilfriend Zara McDermott’s ex Sam, the I’m A Celebrity winner confirmed his exit from the charity match, scheduled for Sunday, June 15.

The 32-year-old TV personality announced the devastating news during his appearance on Friday's episode of This morning after sustaining a string of injuries.

He suffered a calf injury following his 260-mile Soccer Aid challenge at the start of the month.

Although the Made in Chelsea star won’t be kicking the ball on the pitch, he isn’t out of the game just yet, instead he’ll be helping from the sidelines as a coach.

Upon inquiring by host Alison Hamond, the London-born gave an update on his health, saying, "I'm still very sore, still got the torn calf."

"However I am here at Soccer Aid HQ and it does not get better than this," he added, keeping the spirits high.

It’s worth noting that Louis, 33, and Sam were last seen together during training on Friday morning, just a day after coming face-to-face for the first time at Soccer Aid rehearsals in what many described as an awkward encounter.

Despite Sam, who is now dating Love Island star Samie Elishi, insisting there are "no hard feelings" after his ex-girlfriend Zara moved on quickly with the Perfect singer following their December split, the tension was hard to miss when the two had to train side by side on the pitch.

According to reports, both Louis and Sam appeared to avoid eye contact while interacting with their fellow celebrity teammates