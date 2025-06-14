John Cleese spills the beans behind his legendary career

John Cleese, the British actor known around the world for his sharp wit and unforgettable roles, has opened up about how his long journey in the spotlight has quietly changed him.

The 85-year-old star felt proud after reading the script for *Fawlty Towers: The Play* at London’s Apollo in 2024, but says he still holds back in the UK so people don’t think he’s showing off.

John shared with the new issue of Candis magazine: "To be honest, I was more confident about it than almost anything I've ever done.

"But life has taught me to be self-deprecating, particularly in the UK; otherwise you're accused of being a bit cocky and you get slapped down."

John believes the stage version works well because it’s pure farce, which, in his view, makes the story feel both timeless and relatable to everyone.

He explained: "I remember reading the finished script and thinking it was really funny.

"And the English do love farce. Think Ben Travers. Think Brian Rix and Ray Cooney. Look at the success of Noises Off and One Man, Two Guvnors.

"Farce is universal and timeless."