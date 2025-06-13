Travis Kelce steps out with friend amid Taylor Swift marriage speculations

Travis Kelce spotted with pal Ross Travis after he fueled wedding rumours

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been keeping Florida as their home ground while the NFL star trains for the upcoming season.

The 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was spotted playing golf at Fort Lauderdale Country Club on Wednesday with longtime friend Ross Travis, just before he enjoyed a date night with Swift on Thursday.

The Grotesquerie actor sported a printed short-sleeved shirt and beige shorts as seen in pictures from the outing, which he paired with a brown cap.

Kelce could be seen swinging a golf bat and riding in a golf cart with Travis.

The star athlete has been training for his next season in the state and the pop superstar has been spending much of her time with him at their rental home.

Kelce and Swift fueled the flames of wedding speculations when a picture of wedding invites addressed to them came under the spotlight.

The wedding invites addressed the couple as “Taylor and Travis Kelce” and booked them a “Table 13” in seating arrangement.

The letter sent Swifties in frenzy as they took to social media and expressed their confusion and surprise, claiming that the couple had already tied the knot.

“TAYLOR AND TRAVIS KELCE?!????? EXUSE [sic] ME,” one wrote.

However, another added, “This is very common for couples (married and unmarried) for weddings. It’s the aesthetic.”